Prime Minister calls for mission-mode reforms across diverse sector to sustain long-term growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a group of eminent economists and experts at NITI Aayog, yesterday. The Theme of the interaction was Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister highlighted the core pillars for Indias journey toward 2047. The Prime Minister noted that the vision of a developed India by 2047 has transcended government policy to become a genuine mass aspiration. This shift is evident in the evolving patterns of education, consumption, and global mobility, necessitating enhanced institutional capacity and proactive infrastructure planning to meet the needs of an increasingly aspirational society. Prime Minister further stressed the need for mission-mode reforms to build global capability and attain global integration. To sustain long-term growth, Prime Minister called for mission-mode reforms across diverse sectors. He stressed that Indias policymaking and budgeting must remain anchored with vision for 2047. He also spoke about the need for ensuring that the nation remains a vital hub for the global workforce and international markets.

