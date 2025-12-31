Ahasolar Technologies rises after bagging 875 MW solar OEPMC contract

Ahasolar Technologies rallied 4.58% to Rs 97 after it has received a contract from CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja for providing owner's engineering and project management consultancy (OEPMC) services for an 875 MW solar photovoltaic power project.

The project forms part of RVUNLs 2,000 MW solar park at Pugal in Rajasthans Bikaner district and is scheduled to be executed over 18 months. The order value is estimated at around Rs 1.18 crore.

The company said the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any promoter or group company interest. It added that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.