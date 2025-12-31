Power Grid rises after emerging as successful bidder for 2,000 MWh battery storage

Power Grid Corporation of India rose 1.38% to Rs 263.90 after the company said that it has declared a successful bidder for the 2,000 MWh battery energy storage project.

The project entails the selection of battery energy storage developers for setting up a cumulative capacity of 2,000 MWh, structured as 1,000 MW with a two-hour storage duration, for on-demand usage. The project will be implemented under the build-own-operate (BOO) model and is supported by Viability Gap Funding through the Power System Development Fund.

As part of the mandate, PowerGrid will set up a 150 MW/300 MWh standalone battery energy storage system at the 400/220 kV substation at Kalikiri in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh. The facility will be located at a selected APTRANSCO substation and is aimed at enhancing grid flexibility and reliability.

The letter of award was received by PowerGrid on 29 December 2025. The battery energy storage system is expected to support on-demand power requirements and improve the integration of renewable energy into the grid, while also strengthening the overall transmission infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh. The Power Grid Corporation of India was established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The company is a 'Maharatna' firm under the Ministry of Power, GoI. The companys consolidated net profit fell 5.98% to Rs 3,566.08 crore despite a 1.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,147.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.