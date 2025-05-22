Prince Pipes soars after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Prince Pipes & Fittings surged 11.08% to Rs 328.45 after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 24.18 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 20.42 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 24.57% to Rs 719.65 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 577.72 crore in Q3 FY25.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys standalone revenue and net profit declined 2.8% and 55.8% in Q4 FY25.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 29.94 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 25.19 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 55 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 1,748%, compared with Rs 3 crore posted in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 7.6% in Q4 FY25 as against 0.5% in Q3 FY25.

Finished goods volume jumped 22% to 50,454 MT in Q4 FY25 as against 41,267 MT in Q3 FY25.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit declined 76.4% to Rs 43.14 crore on 1.7% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 2,523.92 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Parag Chheda, joint managing director of Prince Pipes and Fittings, said, The PVC pipes industry faced a challenging macroeconomic environment during the year, with muted demand in key end-user segments. Persistent headwinds, including rising input costs, project delays, subdued government spending, and volatility in PVC resin prices, impacted margins across the sector.

Despite these challenges, we remained focused on strengthening our operational capabilities and executing long-term strategic priorities. A key highlight was the successful commissioning of Phase 1 operations at our new facility in Bihar, adding 24,000 MTPA to our capacity and taking our total installed capacity to 397,559 MT. The remaining capacity is on track for commissioning in the next 6 months.

We achieved notable growth in our Bathware segment by expanding our retail presence through the launch of new display centers in north and central regions of India. Notably, our CPVC range received GreenPro Certification from CII, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability. With innovations such as our new Bio Fit septic tanks and continued investments in capacity and infrastructure, we are well-positioned for long term growth. We remain cautiously optimistic about demand recovery, supported by improving trends in infrastructure and construction.

Meanwhile the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for FY25, subject to approval of members in the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the company. The dividend shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of its declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM.

Prince Pipes and Fittings is one of Indias largest integrated piping solutions providers and multi polymer manufacturers, based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has been engaged in the manufacturing of polymer piping solutions in four types of polymers - CPVC, UPVC, HDPE, and PPR.

