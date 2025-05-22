Dishman Carbogen spurts after turnaround Q4 outcome

Dishman Carbogen Amcis surged 11.70% to Rs 245.75 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 43.09 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 69.92 crore in Q4 March 2024.

Consolidated net sales rose 9.41% year-on-year to Rs 716.34 crore in Q4 March 2025. Pre-tax profit before exxceptional items stood at Rs 39.45 crore in Q4 FY25 as against pre-tax loss before exceptional items of Rs 46.11 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the full year, the company reported net profit of Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 153.45 crore in the year ended March 2024. Net sales rose 3.66% YoY to Rs 2711.50 crore in the year ended March 2025. Pre-tax profit before exceptional items stood at Rs 37.42 crore in FY25 as against pre-tax loss before exceptional items of Rs 116.12 crore in FY24.

During the quarter and year ended 31 March 2025, certain subsidiaries discarded some of their inventories, which was not expected to be usable for projects that the company estimated to undertake in near to mid-term. The loss on account of these impairment were Rs 0.77 crore and Rs 7.13 crore respectively for the quarter and year. Further, during the quarter ended 31 March 2025, one of the subsidiaries Carbogen Amcis AG, had impaired expenditure incurred for capex project. The loss on account of this impairment was Rs 10.98 crore for the quarter and the year.

The company's consolidated net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 375.23 crore in FY25, lower than Rs 379.43 crore in FY24.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis is a global outsourcing partner for the pharmaceutical industry, offering a portfolio of development, scale-up and manufacturing services. It provides a range of development and manufacturing solutions at locations in Europe, China and in India.

