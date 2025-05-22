GMM Pfaudler slumps on reporting dismal Q4 outcome

GMM Pfaudler tumbled 6.96% to Rs 1,177.80 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.95 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with a net profit of Rs 27.63 crore in Q4 FY24.

The weak bottom-line performance came despite an 8.89% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations, which rose to Rs 806.59 crore from Rs 740.73 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 13.52 crore, significantly lower than the Rs 31 crore reported a year earlier. The company incurred exceptional items of Rs 47.66 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA rose 4% YoY to Rs 93 crore, but the EBITDA margin declined to 11.5%, compared with 12.1% in Q4 FY24 and 12.9% in Q3 FY25.

Order intake for the quarter stood at Rs 660 crore, while the order backlog declined 3% YoY to Rs 1,636 crore.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit tanked 69.81% to Rs 52.97 crore on a 7.19% drop in revenue to Rs 3,198.69 crore in FY25 over FY24.

GMM Pfaudlers India operations reported revenue of Rs 252 crore and EBITDA of Rs 44 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 17.4%. The company said profitability improved in the second half of the year, supported by higher volumes, a favorable product mix, and ongoing cost optimization.

The company noted that these initiatives are expected to continue benefiting margins into FY26. The opening order backlog for FY26 stands at Rs 549 crore, up 20% YoY.

Commenting on the companys Q4 FY25 results, Tarak Patel, MD, said, This year has been challenging, primarily due to a general slowdown in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. Additionally, uncertainties surrounding global trade and geopolitical tensions have further complicated the situation.

Patel, however, struck an optimistic tone regarding the companys operational strategy. Our focus on diversification and cost optimization has enabled us to navigate these difficulties effectively, he added.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share (face value Rs 2) for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 62nd AGM. Including the interim dividend, the total dividend for the year stands at Rs 2 per share. The record date will be announced in due course.

GMM Pfaudler delivers corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services worldwide and remains the preferred choice by consistently providing its customers in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries with innovative and cost-effective solutions.

