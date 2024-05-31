Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prism Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prism Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 58.62% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net loss of Prism Finance reported to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.62% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 536.11% to Rs 9.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.58 -59 9.161.44 536 OPM %-329.1737.93 -82.10-267.36 - PBDT-0.810.15 PL 7.48-3.96 LP PBT-0.830.14 PL 7.42-3.97 LP NP-2.740.11 PL 5.16-4.00 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

