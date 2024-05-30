Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prism Medico &amp; Pharmacy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 88.19% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net loss of Prism Medico & Pharmacy reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 88.19% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 130.71% to Rs 2.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.151.27 -88 2.931.27 131 OPM %-120.001.57 --4.44-7.87 - PBDT-0.080.02 PL -0.02-0.10 80 PBT-0.080.02 PL -0.03-0.11 73 NP-0.070.05 PL -0.02-0.08 75

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

