Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 45.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 5.60 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures rose 45.00% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.604.9023.0411.841.961.401.931.391.451.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News