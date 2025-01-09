Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd, Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd and PVP Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 January 2025.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd crashed 7.80% to Rs 48.55 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1905 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8321 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 6.32% to Rs 232. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11886 shares in the past one month.

Salzer Electronics Ltd lost 6.12% to Rs 1450.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20165 shares in the past one month.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd corrected 6.06% to Rs 138.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

PVP Ventures Ltd pared 5.87% to Rs 31.29. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73833 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70380 shares in the past one month.

