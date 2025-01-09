Swiggy expands to 76 cities pan-India

To be made available as a standalone app as well

Swiggy announced that its on-demand convenience platform, Swiggy Instamart, has expanded to 76 cities across the nation, and will soon also be available as a standalone app. As one of Swiggy's flagship services, Instamart will continue be accessible via Swiggy's unified platform, where it has delivered rapid growth in the past year. The Instama app provides users an even more direct experience, offering greater convenience by ensuring quicker access to Swiggy's pioneering quick-commerce service.

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, said Swiggy Instamart is on a rapid growth trajectory, offering compelling value proposition with 10-minute deliveries and an expanding range of nearly 50,000 products. The launch of the Instamart app ensures seamless adoption and access to the service in a category that we believe we have only scratched the surface of. Whether consumers access Instamart via Swiggy or the standalone app, all Swiggy One, One Lite, and One BLCK benefits will apply, ensuring that our ever-growi user base continues to enjoy the same great perks."

