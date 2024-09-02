Private corporate sector sales up 6.9% in April-June quarter: RBI data

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Aggregate sales growth of listed private non-financial companies in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal (FY25) stood at 6.9 per cent (year-on-year) compared to a growth of 2.1 per cent in the year-ago period, the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) data showed. In the last quarter (January-March) of FY24, sales growth stood at 6.9 per cent. Net profits of listed non-government non-financial companies rose 14.2 per cent, compared to 9 per cent in the year-ago period, and 6.4 per cent in Q4 FY24, the data on performance of the private corporate business sector for Q1 FY25 showed. The analysis is based on the quarterly financial results of 2,934 listed non-government non-financial companies.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

