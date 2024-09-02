Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anup Engg gains on inking with Graham to expand manufacturing and supply capabilities

Anup Engg gains on inking with Graham to expand manufacturing and supply capabilities

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Anup Engineering added 1.48% to Rs 2,235.65 after the company and Graham Corporation (USA) have announced a strategic partnership through a manufacturing and supply agreement, for India and International business.

The agreement will enable the company to manufacture and supply a wide range of critical products for and on behalf of Graham Corporation for their global project solutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, the company said, The Anup Engineering has entered into manufacturing and supply agreement to manufacture, supply and deliver products to Indian and overseas customers for and on behalf of Graham India and Graham Corporation (Graham USA) respectively.

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy and advanced energy and chemical/petrochemical industries.

Reginaldo D'Souza, MD & CEO of The Anup Engineering, said," We are excited to combine our expertise and resources to deliver exceptional products and services to our customers. Grahams Engineering solutions coupled with our strong capabilities of Design & Manufacturing of process equipment, will provide significant business opportunities to both our companies. Our competitiveness will surely help gain more market share globally for these critical products. Our long-term vision is to be the preferred choice for process equipment solutions globally.

The Anup Engineering supplies process equipment to nearly all major projects in oil & gas, fertilizer, power, chemical & petrochemical sectors in India and worldwide.

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp gains total sales rises 5% YoY in August

Sensex gains 235 pts, FMCG shares advance

India's forex reserves hit record high of USD 681.69 bn

Hazoor Multi Projects hits all time high on baggind orders for Rs 70 cr

Bajaj Auto rises as total sales climbs 16% YoY in Aug'24

The companys net profit jumped 29.4% to Rs 24.02 crore on 16.6% rise in net sales to Rs 145.99 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty at 25,300; Broader markets, Auto, Pharma drag

Globus Spirits zooms 28% in two days; Motilal Oswal MF buys stake in co

SJVN, RailTel, NHPC get 'Navratna' status; stocks rise up to 5.2%

GPT Infra stock gains 5% on emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 204-cr project

Bank holidays in September 2024: Check the full list before making a visit

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story