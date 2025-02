Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 54.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.56% to Rs 490.87 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 54.52% to Rs 44.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 490.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 403.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.490.87403.8122.9822.2993.2571.5360.9239.0844.4428.76

