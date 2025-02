Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 439.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 272.35% to Rs 165.92 crore

Net profit of Premier Explosives rose 439.18% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 272.35% to Rs 165.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.165.9244.569.3110.9511.685.508.812.449.221.71

