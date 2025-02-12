Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 37.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.41% to Rs 474.80 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 37.47% to Rs 133.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 212.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 37.41% to Rs 474.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 758.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.474.80758.608.1735.34210.70300.50163.70256.30133.00212.70

