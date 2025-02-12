Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 37.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 37.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 37.41% to Rs 474.80 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 37.47% to Rs 133.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 212.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 37.41% to Rs 474.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 758.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales474.80758.60 -37 OPM %8.1735.34 -PBDT210.70300.50 -30 PBT163.70256.30 -36 NP133.00212.70 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bhartiya International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Titan Biotech consolidated net profit declines 38.77% in the December 2024 quarter

BPL consolidated net profit declines 78.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 439.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 92.30% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story