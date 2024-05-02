Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Star consolidated net profit declines 28.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Blue Star consolidated net profit declines 28.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 26.83% to Rs 3327.77 crore

Net profit of Blue Star declined 28.73% to Rs 160.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 225.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.83% to Rs 3327.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2623.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.62% to Rs 414.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 400.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 9685.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7977.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3327.772623.83 27 9685.367977.32 21 OPM %7.276.83 -6.876.18 - PBDT242.45169.02 43 654.77469.35 40 PBT214.13146.30 46 557.16384.57 45 NP160.54225.25 -29 414.95400.46 4

First Published: May 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

