Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 998.15 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 6.45% to Rs 154.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 998.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 881.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.998.15881.3125.7816.94248.48160.14233.94145.56154.37165.02

