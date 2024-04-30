Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 6.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 6.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 998.15 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 6.45% to Rs 154.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 998.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 881.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales998.15881.31 13 OPM %25.7816.94 -PBDT248.48160.14 55 PBT233.94145.56 61 NP154.37165.02 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd rises for third straight session

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd down for fifth straight session

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene gains after appointing Kumar Venkatasubramanian as MD

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care update on changes in tax liability

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care announces cessation of director

Newgen Software Tech hits lifetime high as Q4 PAT climbs 54% QoQ

Patel Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shiva Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sprayking soars after order win

Barometers trade with modest gains; PSU Bank shares advance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story