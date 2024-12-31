Nifty hovers below 23,550 mark; realty shares decline

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 483.03 points or 0.62% to 77,765.10. The Nifty 50 index dropped 121.65 points or 0.51% to 23,523.25.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.78% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.33%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,554 shares rose and 2,020 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing were currently trading at Rs 1,375.85 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 75.27% as compared with the issue price of Rs 785.
The scrip was listed at Rs 1,491, exhibiting a premium of 89.94% to the issue price.
Also Read
So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,491 and a low of 1,355.05. On the BSE, over 4.21 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index lost 0.77% to 1,046.75. The index fell 2.83% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Macrotech Developers (down 4.42%), Phoenix Mills (down 2.61%) and Godrej Properties (down 2.14%) declined.
On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.11%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.60%) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.59%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Jubilant Ingrevia advanced 2.64% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant Infrastructure (JIL) board has approved to purchase 6.67% stake in Forum I Aviation Private (FAPL) from Hero Fincorp & Sunil Kant Munjal.
KPI Green Energy rose 0.21%. The company said that it has obtained approvals from the chief electrical inspector (CEIG) for 28.28 MW of solar power projects under CPP business segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content