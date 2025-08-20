Prostarm Info declared as L-1 bidder for BESS project in Karnataka

Prostarm Info Systems announced it has been declared the L-1 (lowest) bidder by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) for a battery energy storage system (BESS) project.
Under the agreement, the company will set up a 150MW/300 MWh standalone BESS at the 400kV Doni Substation in Gadag District, Karnataka.
The project will be executed on a build, own, operate (BOO) basis with a VGF (State Component) under a tariff-based global competitive bidding process.
For this 12-year contract, the company will receive a monthly rental of Rs 2.54 lakh per MW, which amounts to a yearly rental of Rs 45.72 crore for the 150MW/300 MWh system.
Additionally, the company will receive VGF funding of Rs 27 lakh per MWh or 30% of the BESS capital cost, whichever is lower.
Prostram Info Systems is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects. The company designs, manufactures, and assembles products in-house and via partners in India and China. It serves sectors like healthcare, IT, defense, and energy through direct sales and a nationwide distributor network. The company operates three units in Maharashtra and has strengthened its tech capabilities through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements.
The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore and net sales of Rs 54.91 crore in Q1 FY26.
The scrip had zoomed 7.85% to end at Rs 208.90 on the BSE today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app