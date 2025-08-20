Prostarm Info declared as L-1 bidder for BESS project in Karnataka

Prostarm Info Systems announced it has been declared the L-1 (lowest) bidder by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) for a battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

Under the agreement, the company will set up a 150MW/300 MWh standalone BESS at the 400kV Doni Substation in Gadag District, Karnataka.

The project will be executed on a build, own, operate (BOO) basis with a VGF (State Component) under a tariff-based global competitive bidding process.

For this 12-year contract, the company will receive a monthly rental of Rs 2.54 lakh per MW, which amounts to a yearly rental of Rs 45.72 crore for the 150MW/300 MWh system.

Additionally, the company will receive VGF funding of Rs 27 lakh per MWh or 30% of the BESS capital cost, whichever is lower. Prostram Info Systems is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects. The company designs, manufactures, and assembles products in-house and via partners in India and China. It serves sectors like healthcare, IT, defense, and energy through direct sales and a nationwide distributor network. The company operates three units in Maharashtra and has strengthened its tech capabilities through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements. The company had reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore and net sales of Rs 54.91 crore in Q1 FY26.