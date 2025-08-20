Mangal Electrical Industries IPO subscribed 54%

The offer received bids for 28.43 lakh shares as against 52.53 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Mangal Electrical Industries received bids for 28,43,542 shares as against 52,53,301 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (20 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.54 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 August 2025 and it will close on 22 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 533 and 561 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 26 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises entirely of fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 400 crore.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 87.8563 crore will be used to meet capital expenditure including civil works of Unit IV expansion at Reengus (Sikar District, Rajasthan); Rs 101.2665 crore for repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 122 crore for funding working capital requirements of the company and balance for general corporate purposes. Mangal Electrical Industries, promoted by Rahul Mangal, specializes in processing transformer components, including transformer laminations, CRGO slit coils, amorphous cores, coil and core assemblies, wound and toroidal cores, and oil-immersed circuit breakers. Additionally, it manufactures transformers and customized products for the power infrastructure industry.