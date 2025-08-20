Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Insolation Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insolation Energy, has commenced commercial operations of its new 3 GW PV Module manufacturing plant located at Delhi-Ajmer Expressway, Village - Sawarda, Jaipur - 303338, Rajasthan. This development is in line with the planned capital expenditure for Insolation Green Energy.

With the commissioning of this facility, the INA Group's total operational PV Module manufacturing capacity now stands at 4 GW.

