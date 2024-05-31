Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India Financial Services standalone net profit declines 61.96% in the March 2024 quarter

PTC India Financial Services standalone net profit declines 61.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Sales decline 8.92% to Rs 176.46 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 61.96% to Rs 13.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 176.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.57% to Rs 160.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 175.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 760.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales176.46193.75 -9 760.78790.88 -4 OPM %63.7875.23 -81.0983.98 - PBDT20.8847.04 -56 222.46238.45 -7 PBT19.2745.45 -58 215.98232.37 -7 NP13.8536.41 -62 160.75175.81 -9

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

