PTC India Financial Services standalone net profit declines 61.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.92% to Rs 176.46 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services declined 61.96% to Rs 13.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 176.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.57% to Rs 160.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 175.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 760.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

176.46193.75760.78790.8863.7875.2381.0983.9820.8847.04222.46238.4519.2745.45215.98232.3713.8536.41160.75175.81

