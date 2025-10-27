Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries gains on securing significant purchase order from DRDO's GTRE

PTC Industries gains on securing significant purchase order from DRDO's GTRE

Image
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PTC Industries advanced 2.10% to Rs 17,353.25 after the company announced that it has received a significant purchase order from the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

According to the companys exchange filing, the order involves post-cast operations to manufacture single crystal ready-to-fit turbine blades and vanes. The execution of the order will leverage PTCs advanced manufacturing infrastructure in India along with end-to-end capabilities through its UK-based subsidiary, Trac Precision Solutions, ensuring seamless delivery.

The project will be carried out in line with the timelines agreed upon with GTRE. While the value of the purchase order is considered significant and expected to positively impact the companys revenue, it has not been disclosed due to confidentiality.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 24 October 2025, after market hours.

PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the company is manufacturing and supplying titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defence applications within India as well as for exports.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 5.3% to Rs 5.16 crore on 107.3% surge in net sales to Rs 97.15 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MIC Electronics bags orders of Rs 1.15 cr from Indian Railways

Take Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sensex spurts 624 pts; Nifty jumps above 25,950 mark; VIX jumps 9.64%

DXY stays depressed under 99 mark amid expectations of Federal rate cut

Puravankara's arm Starworth infra bags Rs 212-cr residential project from SBR Builders

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story