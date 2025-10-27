Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara's arm Starworth infra bags Rs 212-cr residential project from SBR Builders

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Puravankara announced that its wholly owned unlisted subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction, has received a letter of award (LOA) worth Rs 211.53 crore from SBR Builders.

According to the companys exchange filing, the order involves the construction of core and shell with finishes for the proposed residential project, SBR Global Queens Ville, for SBR Builders.

The total order value is Rs 211.53 crore and the company stated that the project will be executed as per the terms outlined in the LOA.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 24 October 2025, after market hours.

Puravankara, headquartered in Bengaluru, is one of Indias most admired and trusted real estate developers. The company has established three distinct and successful residential brands Purva, Provident Housing (PHL) and Purva Land, catering to the entire spectrum of housing and plotted development needs.

The company reported net loss of Rs 85.82 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 6.59 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 41.1% YoY to Rs 541.57 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter declined 1.07% to Rs 278 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

