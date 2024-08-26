Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PTC Industries' subsidiary acquires hot rolling mill

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
For production of titanium alloy plates and sheets for aerospace and defence applications

Aerolloy Technologies (a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries) announced the acquisition of a Hot Rolling Mill for manufacturing Plates and Sheets in Titanium Alloys for Aerospace and Defence applications.

This advanced capability being acquired from USA represents a significant milestone for the company. This will be a further value addition of Titanium Alloy ingots and billets that will be produced by ATL's upcoming Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Lucknow node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC). With this Hot Rolling Mill acquisition, the company will have a fully Vertically Integrated capability which covers the entire Titanium alloy products Value Chain, with company's offering covering Titanium Alloy Ingots, Billets, Bars, Rods, Castings and now Plates and Sheets also. This would be a very unique capability in the world where this value chain, at global capacity levels, is covered at a single site. make help it expands its profitability and margins.

Hot Rolling technology to manufacture Titanium plates and sheets is scarce capability in the world. This manufacturing capability will enable the production of thinner titanium sheets as well, which are integral to defence and aerospace applications such as aircraft wings and marine engineering for corrosion resistant ship components, etc.

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

