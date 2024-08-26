Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sprayking imports machinery from China

Sprayking imports machinery from China

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For diversifying into production of casting products

Sprayking announced the successful import of machineries valued at Rs. 38.5 lakh from China. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in the company's growth as it diversifies into the production of casting products, further solidifying its position as a leader in the manufacturing sector. These Machineries will be received in 60 days. These newly acquired Machineries are designed to enhance the company's manufacturing capabilities, enabling the production of high-quality casting products that meet the rigorous demands of various industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

Yet to see accusations against Telegram founder Pavel Durov: Kremlin

Will respond to Ukraine's Kursk attack, ceasefire talks irrelevant: Kremlin

Noida police fines driver Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet - in a car

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story