Sprayking imports machinery from China

Sprayking announced the successful import of machineries valued at Rs. 38.5 lakh from China. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in the company's growth as it diversifies into the production of casting products, further solidifying its position as a leader in the manufacturing sector. These Machineries will be received in 60 days. These newly acquired Machineries are designed to enhance the company's manufacturing capabilities, enabling the production of high-quality casting products that meet the rigorous demands of various industries.

