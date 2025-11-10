Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit declines 43.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 207.13 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products declined 43.15% to Rs 16.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 207.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 222.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.207.13222.4713.5816.9626.5143.2123.0639.9916.9229.76

