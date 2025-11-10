Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 152.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 80.26% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Hind Commerce rose 152.63% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 80.26% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.150.7686.67-1.320.600.150.600.150.480.19

