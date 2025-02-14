Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pulsar International standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Pulsar International standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.58% to Rs 6.30 crore

Net profit of Pulsar International rose 230.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.58% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.307.29 -14 OPM %10.482.74 -PBDT0.660.20 230 PBT0.660.20 230 NP0.660.20 230

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Krishna Filament Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ramasigns Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Uniworth reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Nirav Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story