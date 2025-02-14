Pulsar International standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.58% to Rs 6.30 croreNet profit of Pulsar International rose 230.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.58% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.307.29 -14 OPM %10.482.74 -PBDT0.660.20 230 PBT0.660.20 230 NP0.660.20 230
