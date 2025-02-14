Pulsar International standalone net profit rises 230.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.58% to Rs 6.30 crore

Net profit of Pulsar International rose 230.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.58% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.307.2910.482.740.660.200.660.200.660.20

