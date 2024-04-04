Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank soars 0.18%, gains for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank soars 0.18%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 135.4, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 189.94% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% jump in NIFTY and a 17.16% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 135.4, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 4.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47624.25, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 607.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 477 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 135.65, down 0.18% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 189.94% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% jump in NIFTY and a 17.16% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

