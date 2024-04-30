Punjab National Bank spurts 0.62%, gains for five straight sessions

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 138.1, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 161.8% in last one year as compared to a 25.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.24% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 138.1, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 22742.05. The Sensex is at 74967.09, up 0.4%. Punjab National Bank has risen around 9.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has risen around 4.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49424.05, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 267.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 436.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 139.4, up 0.69% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

