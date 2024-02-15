Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank up for third straight session

Punjab National Bank up for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 126.85, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 149.7% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.5% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 126.85, up 3.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Punjab National Bank has risen around 29.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has risen around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45908.3, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 559.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 856.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 127.25, up 3.25% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 149.7% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.5% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

