Wipro Ltd spurts 0.28%, gains for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 515.95, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.87% in last one year as compared to a 21.15% gain in NIFTY and a 20.22% gain in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 515.95, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 21850.25. The Sensex is at 71767.63, down 0.08%. Wipro Ltd has added around 6.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37775.4, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 518.25, up 0.57% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 25.87% in last one year as compared to a 21.15% gain in NIFTY and a 20.22% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 30.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

