Punjab & Sind Bank's total biz climbs 11% YoY to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in Q1

Punjab & Sind Bank said that its total business jumped 10.94% to Rs 2,31,129 crore as of 30 June 2025 compared with Rs 2,08,331 crore as of 30 June 2024.As of 30 June 2025, total deposits increased by 8.78% year-on-year to Rs 1,31,183 crore, compared to Rs 1,20,593 crore as of 30 June 2024.
Gross advances jumped 13.91% YoY to Rs 99,946 crore as of 30 June 2025. The CD (credit-to-deposit) ratio stood at 76.19% as of 30 June 2025, as against 72.76% as of 30 June 2024.
Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments.
The banks standalone net profit surged 124.45% to Rs 312.78 crore on a 32.52% increase in total income to Rs 3,835.70 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter rose 0.03% to Rs 33 on the BSE.
