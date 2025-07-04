Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank's total biz climbs 11% YoY to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in Q1

Punjab & Sind Bank's total biz climbs 11% YoY to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in Q1

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Punjab & Sind Bank said that its total business jumped 10.94% to Rs 2,31,129 crore as of 30 June 2025 compared with Rs 2,08,331 crore as of 30 June 2024.

As of 30 June 2025, total deposits increased by 8.78% year-on-year to Rs 1,31,183 crore, compared to Rs 1,20,593 crore as of 30 June 2024.

Gross advances jumped 13.91% YoY to Rs 99,946 crore as of 30 June 2025. The CD (credit-to-deposit) ratio stood at 76.19% as of 30 June 2025, as against 72.76% as of 30 June 2024.

Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments.

The banks standalone net profit surged 124.45% to Rs 312.78 crore on a 32.52% increase in total income to Rs 3,835.70 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.03% to Rs 33 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

