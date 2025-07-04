BSE SME Neetu Yoshi forges a strong debut

Shares of Neetu Yoshi was trading at Rs 110.25 on the BSE, a premium of 47% compared with the issue price of Rs 75.

The scrip was listed at Rs 105, a premium of 40% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 110.25 and a low of Rs 100.20. About 52.37 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Neetu Yoshi's IPO was subscribed 119.19 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 June 2025 and it closed on 1 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 71 to 75 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 1,02,72,000 shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for setting up of new manufacturing facility and general corporate purpose. Ahead of the IPO, Neetu Yoshi on 26 June 2025, raised Rs 21.90 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 29.20 lakh shares at Rs 75 per share to 15 anchor investor. Neetu Yoshi is a foundry equipped with an integrated CNC machine shop, specializing in the manufacturing of customized ferrous metallurgical products. Its product portfolio includes various grades of mild steel, spheroidal graphite iron (SG iron), cast iron, and manganese steel. The company produces finished metallurgical components ranging in weight from as small as 0.2 kg to up to 500 kg. Neetu Yoshi is an RDSO-certified vendor for the manufacturing and supply of over 25 casting products for Indian Railways. It offers customers a comprehensive range of both standard and customized products, backed by a diverse portfolio of over 25 offerings and the capability to develop bespoke solutions. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 86 employees.