Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 18.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.83% to Rs 52.83 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro declined 18.40% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.83% to Rs 52.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.52.8369.3610.9410.806.097.043.914.552.753.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News