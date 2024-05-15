PVR Inox Ltd Slips 0.49%

PVR Inox Ltd has lost 7.51% over last one month compared to 1.97% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 0.27% drop in the SENSEX

PVR Inox Ltd fell 0.49% today to trade at Rs 1291.25. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 0.03% to quote at 15688.23. The index is down 1.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 0.01% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went up 23.73 % over last one year compared to the 18.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

PVR Inox Ltd has lost 7.51% over last one month compared to 1.97% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 0.27% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1306 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27094 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1879.75 on 08 Sep 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1247.85 on 20 Mar 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News