Adroit Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 69.82% to Rs 7.71 crore

Net profit of Adroit Infotech reported to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.82% to Rs 7.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.63% to Rs 3.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 24.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.714.54 70 24.8622.45 11 OPM %28.79-37.89 -18.7924.14 - PBDT2.99-1.81 LP 5.415.40 0 PBT2.59-2.40 LP 3.813.89 -2 NP1.83-1.86 LP 3.003.78 -21

First Published: May 15 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

