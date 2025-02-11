PVV Infra standalone net profit declines 86.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.50% to Rs 8.25 crore

Net profit of PVV Infra declined 86.96% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 55.50% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.2518.541.70-0.970.141.090.141.090.120.92

