PVV Infra standalone net profit declines 86.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.50% to Rs 8.25 croreNet profit of PVV Infra declined 86.96% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 55.50% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.2518.54 -56 OPM %1.70-0.97 -PBDT0.141.09 -87 PBT0.141.09 -87 NP0.120.92 -87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content