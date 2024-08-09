Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 2.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 2.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 133.62 crore

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 2.45% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 133.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 138.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales133.62138.52 -4 OPM %8.458.40 -PBDT11.9611.71 2 PBT10.1010.34 -2 NP7.577.76 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE : A victory of truth; we hope that Kejriwal, Jain will also get justice, say AAP leaders

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index outruns peers; Trent jumps 13%, Lodha 6%, SAIL down 5%

Banking laws Bill extends tenure of cooperative banks' directors to 10 yrs

Trent hits record high on strong June quarter earnings; stock zooms 13%

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story