Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 1.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.18% to Rs 120.59 crore

Net profit of Matrimony.com declined 1.41% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.18% to Rs 120.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 123.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.120.59123.2816.7016.6225.7025.6618.3318.4813.9714.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp