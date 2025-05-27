Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.11% to Rs 171.22 crore

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 9.33% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.11% to Rs 171.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.10% to Rs 26.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 591.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 532.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

