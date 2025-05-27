Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.11% to Rs 171.22 crore

Net profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 9.33% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.11% to Rs 171.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.10% to Rs 26.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 591.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 532.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales171.22133.65 28 591.34532.42 11 OPM %6.658.86 -7.278.27 - PBDT11.4112.28 -7 44.0846.44 -5 PBT9.2910.48 -11 36.1340.09 -10 NP6.617.29 -9 26.6729.34 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dynamic Archistructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Landmark Property Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Naturite Agro Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

USS Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vaghani Techno-Build standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story