Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.11% to Rs 171.22 croreNet profit of Pyramid Technoplast declined 9.33% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.11% to Rs 171.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.10% to Rs 26.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 591.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 532.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content