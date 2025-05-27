Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Archistructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dynamic Archistructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.24% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net Loss of Dynamic Archistructures reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.24% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 7.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.480.79 -39 7.017.01 0 OPM %-356.25-20.25 -77.4677.46 - PBDT-1.71-0.16 -969 5.435.43 0 PBT-1.71-0.16 -969 5.405.40 0 NP-2.30-0.20 -1050 4.794.79 0

