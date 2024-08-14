QMS Medical Allied Services standalone net profit declines 2.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.99% to Rs 30.37 crore

Net profit of QMS Medical Allied Services declined 2.44% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.99% to Rs 30.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.3725.9615.9717.954.124.153.353.332.402.46

