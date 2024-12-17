Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quess Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
CSB Bank Ltd, Pricol Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd and National Fertilizer Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2024.

Quess Corp Ltd soared 9.36% to Rs 733.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19042 shares in the past one month.

CSB Bank Ltd spiked 6.92% to Rs 328.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7621 shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd surged 6.25% to Rs 553.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19024 shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd jumped 5.98% to Rs 136.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd advanced 5.84% to Rs 127.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

