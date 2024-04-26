Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.40% to Rs 80.03 crore

Net profit of Quick Heal Technologies reported to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.40% to Rs 80.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 278.75% to Rs 24.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 291.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

80.0349.28291.75278.0912.55-32.816.020.6816.73-6.1138.8124.0113.55-9.8426.218.0214.04-6.6424.246.40

