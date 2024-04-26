Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

At meeting held on 25 April 2024

The Board of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores at its meeting held on 25 April 2024 has approved strategic business acquisition through purchase of 80% equity share capital of Arjas Steel (ASPL), by entering into a Share Purchase Agreement.

Accordingly, the Company has entered into the Share Purchase Agreement. Additionally, 19.12% (approx.) stake in Arjas Steel will be acquired by BAG Holdings Private Limited (an entity owned by Bahirji A. Ghorpade, one of the promoters of the company.

