Mphasis consolidated net profit declines 2.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.51% to Rs 3412.05 crore

Net profit of Mphasis declined 2.98% to Rs 393.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 405.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.51% to Rs 3412.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3361.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.07% to Rs 1554.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1637.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.77% to Rs 13278.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13798.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

3412.053361.2213278.5213798.5018.7217.8118.2417.64653.05617.592478.822498.30522.31534.142068.322173.06393.22405.311554.821637.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News