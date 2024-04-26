Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis consolidated net profit declines 2.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Mphasis consolidated net profit declines 2.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 1.51% to Rs 3412.05 crore

Net profit of Mphasis declined 2.98% to Rs 393.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 405.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.51% to Rs 3412.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3361.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.07% to Rs 1554.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1637.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.77% to Rs 13278.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13798.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3412.053361.22 2 13278.5213798.50 -4 OPM %18.7217.81 -18.2417.64 - PBDT653.05617.59 6 2478.822498.30 -1 PBT522.31534.14 -2 2068.322173.06 -5 NP393.22405.31 -3 1554.821637.92 -5

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

