NCC Ltd Surges 1.56%

NCC Ltd has added 4.05% over last one month compared to 6.74% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX

NCC Ltd gained 1.56% today to trade at Rs 250.6. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 0.53% to quote at 598.33. The index is up 6.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 1.39% and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 102.19 % over last one year compared to the 22.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 8362 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 277.9 on 05 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.55 on 24 May 2023.

