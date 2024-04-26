Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NCC Ltd Surges 1.56%

NCC Ltd Surges 1.56%

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NCC Ltd has added 4.05% over last one month compared to 6.74% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX

NCC Ltd gained 1.56% today to trade at Rs 250.6. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 0.53% to quote at 598.33. The index is up 6.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 1.39% and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 102.19 % over last one year compared to the 22.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

NCC Ltd has added 4.05% over last one month compared to 6.74% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 2.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8362 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 277.9 on 05 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.55 on 24 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sensex adds 39 pts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

GMR Power board to mull fund raising proposal

Indices trade with strong gains, oil &amp; gas shares advance

Nifty hovers below 22,450 mark; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Indices trade with minor cuts; oil &amp; gas shares snap 9-day rally

US Market falls after GDP data

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

Mphasis consolidated net profit declines 2.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, LTTS, Tata Steel in focus

Indices may drift higher in early trade

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story